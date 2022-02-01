BlackRock Inc. Has $145.91 Million Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,494,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,964 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $145,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $618,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,419,000 after buying an additional 180,746 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

BJRI opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $701.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

