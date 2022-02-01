BlackRock Inc. Has $151.87 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,537,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $151,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of News by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,341,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,861,000 after buying an additional 262,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,301,000 after buying an additional 208,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,716,000 after buying an additional 64,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of News by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,906,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,279,000 after purchasing an additional 860,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71. News Co. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

