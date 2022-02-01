BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,903,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,359 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of CryoLife worth $153,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 332.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CryoLife by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in CryoLife by 3.2% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 107,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in CryoLife by 19.3% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 53,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CryoLife by 6.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

CRY stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.22 million, a P/E ratio of 596.20 and a beta of 1.53.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

