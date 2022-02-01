BlackRock Inc. Sells 342,980 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,879,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342,980 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of eHealth worth $157,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in eHealth by 8.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,919,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in eHealth by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,814,000 after buying an additional 163,230 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter worth $36,918,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 70.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 233,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 4.5% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 353,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.13. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $576.58 million, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of -0.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $160,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

