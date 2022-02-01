BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (BRIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BRIG opened at GBX 191 ($2.57) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £40.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 158 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.72).

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

