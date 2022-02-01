BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (BRIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON BRIG opened at GBX 191 ($2.57) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £40.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 158 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.72).
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Company Profile
