BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 8.4% during the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $43.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

