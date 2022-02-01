Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU) Short Interest Update

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $688,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $1,978,000.

Shares of BWCAU opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

