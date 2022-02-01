Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Up 4.1%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.97. 1,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 66,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $627.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $382,510.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

