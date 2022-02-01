Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Up 4.1%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.97. 1,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 66,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $627.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
In other news, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $382,510.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
