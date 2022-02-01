Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 565 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 109.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.29.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total transaction of $406,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,610. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $348.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.07 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

