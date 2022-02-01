Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

