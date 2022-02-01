Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $453,000 Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,178 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 793.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 632.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. 42.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226 in the last 90 days. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $50.17.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

