Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,467 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 27.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after buying an additional 152,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,506,000 after buying an additional 155,013 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,725,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,988,000 after buying an additional 314,030 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,604,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,360,000 after purchasing an additional 507,588 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.