Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 40,188 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,188 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.07.

NYSE:PSX opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

