Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

