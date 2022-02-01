Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after buying an additional 316,529 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $38,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after buying an additional 72,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

