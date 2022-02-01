B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($8.07) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BME. Barclays upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 600 ($8.07) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.73) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.53) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 675 ($9.08) to GBX 685 ($9.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 612.10 ($8.23).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 566.20 ($7.61) on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 500 ($6.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.76). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 608.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 588.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The stock has a market cap of £5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.87), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($314,600,699.11).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

