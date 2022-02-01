BMO Capital Markets Increases Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target to $428.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $411.00 to $428.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $8.26 on Tuesday, hitting $539.56. 188,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,274. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $323.30 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $625.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.36. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total value of $17,223,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total transaction of $691,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,529 shares of company stock valued at $38,215,452 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

