Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.42.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.09. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.