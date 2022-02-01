Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 977,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,213 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Better Choice were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Better Choice in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Better Choice in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Better Choice in the second quarter worth approximately $794,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Better Choice in the second quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Better Choice in the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTTR opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 48.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,113.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Word III purchased 25,000 shares of Better Choice stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $78,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Sauermann purchased 10,698 shares of Better Choice stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $36,266.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 71,456 shares of company stock valued at $254,007.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Better Choice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

