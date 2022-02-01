Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,018 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after acquiring an additional 306,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after acquiring an additional 257,525 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 143,983 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,063,000 after acquiring an additional 179,226 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

