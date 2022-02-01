Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 29,218 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 29,218 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NWBI opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.