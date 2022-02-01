Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,436 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Oshkosh by 266.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of OSK opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.30. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $92.10 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

