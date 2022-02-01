Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Schneider bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $480.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

