Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)’s share price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 51,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 17,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.99.

About Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

