Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,600 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.6% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

Shares of PENN opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

