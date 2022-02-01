British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $42.97 on Monday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

