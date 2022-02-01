British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $42.97 on Monday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.