BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.19 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after acquiring an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $733,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

NYSE NOC opened at $369.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.60 and a fifty-two week high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

