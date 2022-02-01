BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 305,547 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $278,749,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

