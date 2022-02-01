BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $180.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.