BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

