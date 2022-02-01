BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 766 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,650,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

JCI opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

