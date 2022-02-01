British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Down 28.7% in January

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BTLCY stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

A number of research firms have commented on BTLCY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.80) to GBX 640 ($8.60) in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.88.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

