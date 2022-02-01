Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,829. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.61 and a 200 day moving average of $171.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

