Brokerages Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACAD. Citigroup raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.37.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 70,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

