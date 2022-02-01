Brokerages Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post $91.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.62 million and the highest is $94.09 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $71.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $339.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.53 million to $341.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $414.23 million, with estimates ranging from $352.24 million to $432.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,045 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 68.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after acquiring an additional 432,463 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 196.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 591,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 392,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 379,544 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 93.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,503,000 after acquiring an additional 354,599 shares during the period.

NYSE ADC opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.42. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

