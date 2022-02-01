Brokerages Anticipate BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). BioCardia posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioCardia by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia in the second quarter worth $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BioCardia by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioCardia by 23.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

BCDA stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.48.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

