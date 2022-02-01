Brokerages Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.20. Option Care Health reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPCH. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Option Care Health stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.54. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Option Care Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.