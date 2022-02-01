Brokerages Expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. AcuityAds reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million.

ATY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, lowered their price objective on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE:ATY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $179.15 million and a PE ratio of 15.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

