Brokerages Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.15. Aflac posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.69.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52. Aflac has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

