Brokerages Expect Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Indonesia Energy’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Indonesia Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Indonesia Energy.

Shares of NYSE INDO traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,589. Indonesia Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

