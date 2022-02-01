Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.81 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report sales of $20.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.39 billion to $21.35 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $20.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $95.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.30 billion to $96.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $96.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.67 billion to $97.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $238.35. 2,722,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,394. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

