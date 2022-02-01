Brokerages Expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PPL’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.32. PPL posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $29.44. 80,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,849. PPL has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPL by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after buying an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PPL by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

