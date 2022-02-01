Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Scientific Games reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74. Scientific Games has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.