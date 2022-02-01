Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Scientific Games reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74. Scientific Games has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

