Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Scientific Games reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scientific Games.
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ SGMS opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74. Scientific Games has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
