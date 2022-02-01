Brokerages Set AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Price Target at $50.40

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:AIR opened at $40.27 on Friday. AAR has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AAR by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

