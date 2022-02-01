Brokerages Set ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Price Target at $8.43

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

ASX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 136,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,964. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. ASE Technology has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.