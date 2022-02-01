Brokerages Set ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Price Target at $8.43

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.43.
ASX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
Shares of NYSE:ASX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 136,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,964. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. ASE Technology has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
ASE Technology Company Profile
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.
