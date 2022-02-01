Brokerages Set Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) PT at $270.00

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt cut Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS:FEEXF remained flat at $$3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

