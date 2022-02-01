Brokerages Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT at $167.58

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.74. The stock had a trading volume of 253,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,881. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.46. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.11 and a one year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $2,056,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $985,860.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,591. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

