Brokerages Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Price Target at GBX 846.14

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 846.14 ($11.38).

Several analysts recently commented on TM17 shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.43) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.55) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.55) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

TM17 stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting GBX 720 ($9.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 733.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 752.69. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 382 ($5.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 870 ($11.70). The stock has a market cap of £946.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford purchased 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.64) per share, with a total value of £6,976.41 ($9,379.42). Also, insider Christopher Bell purchased 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($67,214.68). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,112 shares of company stock worth $6,544,134.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

