Brokers Issue Forecasts for Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CASH opened at $59.46 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,316 shares of company stock valued at $600,087. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

