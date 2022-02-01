Brokers Set Expectations for Dover Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dover in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

NYSE DOV opened at $169.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Dover has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Dover by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dover by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Dover by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

